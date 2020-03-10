After years of serving Rochester customers from afar, a blinds and window-treatment business is launching a Med City showroom.
Budget Blinds, which sells and installs a wide range of window treatments, is opening a 1,100-square-foot showroom in Rochester's Maplewood Square shopping center at 3946 U.S. Highway 52 North.
That's the commercial center anchored by Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby. Budget Blinds is moving into a space last occupied by Modern Looks hair salon between GNC and the former Fitness Evolution gym.
Gabriel and Carolyn Haugland, who own seven Budget Blinds territories in Minnesota and Iowa, acquired the Southern Minnesota franchise from Bob and Patti Cotton in September.
While the operation has a showroom in Albert Lea, Gabriel Haugland soon realized that wasn't enough.
"Rochester is a majority of our business," he said. "We realized that we needed a physical presence in Rochester."
Once they discovered the Maplewood Square spot, Darci Fenske, of Rochester’s Paramark Real Estate, handled the real estate leasing deal.
The hope is to have the showroom ready to open soon, possibly as early as next week.
Haugland is looking to hire someone to staff the Rochester showroom. Until the new staffer is hired, someone from his team of 10 Southern Minnesota employees will take care of the new location.
Visitors to the Maplewood Square showroom will see displays of blinds, shutters, shades, home automation systems, and window tinting. Budget Blinds carries a wide array of brands, including Hunter Douglas, Norman Plantation and Enlightened Style, among others.