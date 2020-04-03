1995 – 25 years ago
Actress Jessica Lange, a 1982 and 1995 Oscar winner, is moving back to her home state of Minnesota. She currently has a cabin in the woods near Cloquet and has purchased a home in Stillwater.
1970 – 50 years ago
Michael Fogarty, an insurance agent for the C.O. Brown Agency, has been named chairman of the Mayor’s Committee on Youth Employment in 1970.
A total ban on DDT in Minnesota has been asked by Clear Air, Clear Water Unlimited in a letter sent to Gov. Harold LeVander. (A ban on DDT was issued in 1972 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency).
1945 – 75 years ago
Rochester will be treated to its first circus in many years when the Post of the American Legion sponsors its first circus, which will be held in the Mayo Civic Auditorium. All profits will be used for the needy families and wives of veterans of the war.
The Rochester City Council approved raises for city employees. New salaries included are city attorney, $2,852 to $3,000, and the fire and police chief each will receive $3,252 annually.
1920 – 100 years ago
Winona officials stated that there were 25 tons of fish that died this winter by suffocation on account of the thick ice on Lake Winona. It is still believed that there will be good fishing this summer in the lake.
The first flyer of the season in a Canadian Curtis airplane landed on the Baudier farm near Austin. Efforts are being made to further develop aviation in southern Minnesota.
Ellis Whiting has announced that he is retiring as the president of the City Council. He has given the city many, many hours of service.