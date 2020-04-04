1995 – 25 years ago
Burt Fleming, who teaches students with emotional and behavioral needs in Goodhue County, has been selected as Teacher of the Year by the Council for Exceptional Children.
McQuillan Field will get a new concession and restroom building. The Rochester Softball Association has put up much of the estimated $100,000 for construction.
1970 – 50 years ago
Byron public school teachers voted to accept a 10.8 percent increase in pay for 1970/71. The new salary schedule will start at $7,000 and top out at $10,000 for teachers with a four-year degree.
There were no injuries to six individuals when the landing gear of a twin-engine Beechcraft collapsed as the plane landed at the Rochester Airport.
A Rochester State Junior College course in crime and delinquency is full with 27 students, all Rochester police officers.
1945 – 75 years ago
On his 89th birthday, Dr. Christopher Graham will have supper at Graham home farm in Kalmar Township where he and his seven brothers and sisters were raised. Accompanying Dr. Graham to the birthday supper will be his only surviving sister, Mrs. Dinah G. Olin.
The heaviest April snowstorm in 17 years swept southeastern Minnesota, blocking roads and paralyzing traffic. Schools were closed, train service delayed, and air and bus service at a standstill.
1920 – 100 years ago
Recently high water has caused many issues in Winona. Walter Pellowski, newspaper carrier for the Winona Republican Herald, found some streets underwater. Young Pellowski borrowed a rowboat, and in a short time, finished his paper route in Venetian style.
Construction of the State Orphans’ Home in Owatonna began in 1886. Since that time the facility has had the responsibility for the welfare and care of more than 3,000 homeless children. (There were 10,635 children between 1886 and 1945 sent to the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children. This home is now a museum.)