1995 – 25 years ago
Lynette Greenwaldt, daughter of Darrell and Marilyn Greenwaldt, has been named May Elks Club Student of the Month.
Travis Ohly, son of Paul and Gail Ohly, has been named the Rochester Lourdes April Student of the Month.
1970 – 50 years ago
The Rochester State Junior College curriculum will include a new ecology course next spring. Jerry Tammen will teach the four-credit class.
Mike Kelley has been elected as treasurer of the Newman Council at Winona State College. The Newman Council is a Catholic student organization.
Dan Peters of LeRoy, senor sprinter, took firsts in the 100, 220, 440, and the long jump at the John Marshall Reserves Invitational meet at JM Stadium.
1945 – 75 years ago
Technical Sgt. Lloyd Johnson of Caledonia was awarded the Air Medal. He has completed 85 missions and 100 hours of operational flights over enemy positions in Burma. Before entering the Army, Johnson was a rural school teacher and life insurance salesman.
1920 – 100 years ago
Although roller skates are noisy to adults, kids love them. The kids on roller skates clattering by your window in awkward strides are happier than a king, Kaiser, governor or mayor.
Measles continues to be a concern as there have been a total of 45 cases reported since April 1. There is a measles epidemic throughout Minnesota.