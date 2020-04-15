1995 – 25 years ago
Bob Allison, one of the Minnesota Twins’ best players in the team’s early years, died of a degenerative neurological disorder called Olivopontocerebellare atrophy. Allison played with the Twins from 1961 through 1970.
After more than 18 months of planning and organizing by the Al-Corn Clean Fuel Cooperative, ground was broken in Claremont for an $18.5 million plant that is expected to produce 10 million gallons of ethanol a year.
1970 – 50 years ago
IBM is poised to invade the lucrative office copier market. Currently, Xerox Corp. is the biggest company in the copier field now.
KROC’s Home Show this week drew an estimated 60,000 people for a new record. The attendance at Graham Arena doubled shows normally held at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Kodak’s Hawkeye Instamatic II camera outfit is $7.88. Along with the camera, a film cartridge, flashcube and batteries are included.
1945 – 75 years ago
A funeral train from Warm Springs has brought Franklin D. Roosevelt back to Washington for a simple funeral service and the burial at FDR’s estate in Hyde Park, N. Y.
All available members of the Southern Minnesota Sportsman’s Club are urged to meet tomorrow to help in the planting of 1,000 trees on the Louie Golod farm located between Marion and Chatfield on Highway 52.
1920 – 100 years ago
Dr. and Mrs. D. C. Balfour will join the Mayo party at New Orleans and return with them on the “Minnesota.”
Wanted: Girls to learn to be an operator. Good salary, with the chance for advancement. Inquire at the telephone office.
Wanted: Help at The Eat Shop. Kitchen help and dining room girls can get employment here. We are fair to our help and the public.