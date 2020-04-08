1995 – 25 years ago
The Rotary clubs of Rochester announced that the 1994 basketball tournament raised more than $30,000 for scholarships and grants to organizations that support youth education and/or sports projects.
The Rochester Mayo hockey team skated off with the Section 1 team academic championship, with its cumulative grade point average of 3.567.
1970 – 50 years ago
The Mayo High Aquarians will present their annual swim show, entitled “A Synchronized Odyssey,” at the John Marshall pool. Tickets are 75 cents for adults.
Defying a state no-strike law, more than half of Minneapolis public school teachers abandoned classrooms for demands in next year’s contract. Rochester public school teachers will vote this week on the School Board’s latest pay offer.
1945 – 75 years ago
The Purple Heart has been awarded to Frank “Bud” Renning for wounds received during the Battle of the Bulge. (After his return home, he married Wilma Schellin on Sept. 29, 1946, and opened Rennings Flowers in Rochester in 1959.)
Only 17-years-old, Shirley Temple is engaged to be married to John Agar, a 24-year-old sergeant with the Air Force. Agar is a physical instructor at March Field, Calif.
1920 – 100 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Kahler, Dr. and Mrs. A.F. Kilbourne, and Dr. and Mrs. W.J. Mayo will leave on a trip to New Orleans on the boat “Minnesota,” on the Mississippi.
George W. Stewart, of the Star Laundry, believes he is the oldest in Rochester in terms of residence. Mr. Stewart came to Rochester in the spring of 1855 when he was 9. Mr. Stewart was a soldier in the Civil War, serving for two years as a member of B Company, Second Minnesota Regiment.