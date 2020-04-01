1995 – 25 years ago
Tim Penny, a former congressman, has authored a new book entitled, “Common Cents.” The book will be available in Rochester this week. The book is about congressional gridlock, partisan bickering, and the hope that our government can be fixed.
Tours of the Olmsted County Government Center will highlight the National County Government Week.
1970 – 50 years ago
Mayo High School juniors have organized “The Company Clowns,” to entertain children in pediatrics wards at Rochester Methodist Hospital and Saint Marys Hospital. The Company Clowns are part of Mayo’s drama club called The Company, a service organization.
Bridget Thesenvitz, a John Marshall graduate, has been promoted to private, pay grade E-2, following completion of basic training at the Women’s Army Corps Center at Ft. McClellan, Ala.
Many Rochester area service stations boosted gasoline prices to 36.9 cents per gallon for regular and 40.9 cents for premium.
1945 – 75 years ago
Navy Lt. Goldia “Goldie” O’Haver of Hayfield is one of 11 Navy nurses rescued after three years of Japanese captivity in the Philippines. Lt. O’Haver has been awarded a Gold Star and Bronze Star for her wartime service. A brother, Ira O’Haver, lives in Rochester.
1920 – 100 years ago
Today is “April Fool Day,” or “All Fools Day.” In many countries, the first of April has for long been appropriated to a facetious custom, for which no very satisfactory origin has been established.
Ground was broken on the campus of the University of Minnesota for a $35,000 addition to Shevlin Hall.