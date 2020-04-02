1995 – 25 years ago
The All-City Boys Basketball Team includes Nate Knutson and Troy Brown of John Marshall, Rex Smith and Michael Restovich of Mayo and Joe Siple of Rochester Lourdes.
1970 – 50 years ago
Lourdes High School seniors who achieved a straight-A ranking during the third quarter of the 1969-70 school year include Robert Lee, Mark Millenacker and Margaret Radio.
Flood insurance will become available for homeowners in Rochester, the first community in Minnesota to become eligible for the federally subsidized protection.
1945 – 75 years ago
Certificates of faithful service and honorable discharges from the quartermaster corps, K-9 section of the Army, have been received by two black Labrador dogs from this area who have served overseas. Sherry, a 4-year-old, has been returned to her owners, Mr. and Mrs. John Pervin of Rochester. Joe Louis, a 4-year-old, has been returned to Richard Campbell of Simpson and is enjoying hunting and swimming on his owner's farm.
The annual Health Day of the Women’s Auxiliary to the Olmsted County Medical Association was held at the Mayo Foundation House and Dr. F. H. Krusen of the Mayo Clinic gave a talk on the rehabilitation of the returning veteran.
1920 – 100 years ago
Many of the Rochester stores are decorating their windows with rabbits and Easter eggs for the Easter season. The habit of associating eggs with Easter has prevailed for many centuries.
There is a rumor afloat that the local members of the maintenance of way employees of the railroads will strike. This includes section men, flagmen and such workers.