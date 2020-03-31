1995 – 25 years ago
The Broadway Café, the popular lunch spot on South Broadway for lawyers and police officers, seniors and working folks, will close this week.
The daily entrance fee for the new Chester Woods Park will be $3 per vehicle and $15 for an annual pass under a fee schedule adopted by the Olmsted County Board. The park is 1 ½ miles east of Chester on U.S. 14.
1970 – 50 years ago
About 1,400 kids showed up for the 33rd annual American Legion 40 & 8 Easter Egg Hunt. The winner of the tricycle, Roger Mielke, 3, found the golden egg after his dad stepped on it. John Margotta, 9, was the winner of a wagon.
Easter Sunday was held for the first time for members of the new $1.4 million, 650-seat Zumbro Lutheran Church.
Rochester public school officials have put the finishing touches on a contingency plan to handle student disruptions. It was noted that student activism is increasing and a plan to handle possible disruptions needs to be in place.
1945 – 75 years ago
Louis Cook of Plainview, the winner of Minnesota’s 4-H Club safety demonstration, was presented a gold watch by Gov. Edward Thye at the annual Minnesota Safety Council award dinner in St. Paul. The gold watch award was provided by the St. Paul Pioneer Press-Dispatch.
Fillmore County farmers received warning from a state entomologist that “recent swift movement of the European corn borer into and across corn belt states, including Minnesota and especially in Fillmore County, has brought a new challenge to all our farmers.”
1920 – 100 years ago
The city papers say “dresses will be knee-length this spring.” Most feel this is a much-improved fashion from the "street sweepers" which women wore a few years ago.
Robert Orr, Harold Cooke and Dewey Holtorf were given the third degree in the Masonic Lodge last evening by the local Masons.
Rochester people were interested in The Post and Record accounts of the tornado in Chicago. (The Palm Sunday tornado outbreak of 1920 included 37 tornados across the Midwest and Deep South. The tornadoes left more than 380 dead and more than 1,200 injured.)