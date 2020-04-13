Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING... .SNOW CONTINUES TO FALL NORTH OF A CHARLES CITY IOWA TO THE WISCONSIN DELLS LINE. AS TEMPERATURES COOL, THIS SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO SPREAD SOUTH AND EAST. ADDITIONAL SNOW WILL BE 1 TO 3 INCHES SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 94 AND 2 TO 4 INCHES NORTH OF INTERSTATE 94 TONIGHT. STORM TOTALS WILL RANGE FROM 5 TO 10 INCHES WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO A FOOT. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH WILL CREATE AREAS OF DRIFTING SNOW INTO MONDAY MORNING. THIS SNOW IS HEAVY AND WET, WHICH COULD CAUSE PROBLEMS FOR TEMPORARY TENTS AND MAY LEAD TO SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES. IN ADDITION, STAY HYDRATED AND TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS TO AVOID OVEREXERTION WHEN SHOVELING THE SNOW. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. STORM TOTALS WILL RANGE FROM 5 TO 10 INCHES WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO A FOOT. WINDS GUSTING TO 40 MPH AT TIMES WILL CAUSE SOME DRIFTING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...ESSENTIAL TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&