1995 – 25 years ago
Schools, businesses and organizations in southeast Minnesota will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Earth Day. Numerous events are planned including tree plantings.
Rochester Boxing Club’s Paul Hackbarth received a bye in the first round of the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves boxing tournament.
1970 – 50 years ago
A fire of unknown origin swept through several buildings of International Transport, Inc. on U.S. 52, two miles southeast of Rochester. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly six hours.
Olmsted County DFLers debated state aid for private and parochial school students, the abolition of the draft, and repeal of the state’s abortion law at the DFL convention in Rochester.
1945 – 75 years ago
President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage yesterday at his summer cottage in Warm Springs, Ga. The death of the president has shocked Washington and the entire country. Harry S. Truman of Missouri has been sworn in as the 32nd president of the United States. Roosevelt visited Rochester twice -- once on Aug. 8, 1934, and the second time on Sept. 11, 1938. Hundreds have gathered outside the White House grounds. Flags have been lowered to half staff.
1920 – 100 years ago
The biggest athletic show of the season occurred at Chatfield last night during an excellent wrestling card. The big match between Kid Thomas and George Grieve was won by Grieve. The mat card was well attended.
There is a concern regarding measles in Rochester as there have been 24 new cases reported. About half of the cases are children younger than 5.