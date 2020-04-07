1995 – 25 years ago
Maurie Anderson has resigned as the varsity boys basketball coach at Wabasha-Kellogg, but he will return for his 21st season as the varsity baseball coach. Coach Anderson is well-liked and highly respected.
Beginning this week, 86 of the 133 buses will be equipped with new safety arms that will force students to walk about 8 feet in front of the school bus so they can be seen. Each time the bus door is opened, a yellow safety arm will swing out from the bus' front bumper.
1970 – 50 years ago
Rochester Mayo’s Mark Lutz finished first in the 440 with a time of :49.8 and broke the meet record set by Terry Fredrickson of Northfield in 1963. Lutz also won the 60-yard dash in the University of Minnesota Outstate/Invitational track meet.
A 30-cent-per-month increase in residential refuse collection rates will go into effect next month after approval by the Rochester City Council. The current rate is $2.50 a month for twice-a-week collection.
1945 – 75 years ago
Minnesota has given approximately 275,000 men to the armed services since September 1940. Of that number 213,269 were inducted through the state selective service system and 62,000 went in either as members of the National Guard or volunteers in the Army, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
There will be a child health meeting for infants and pre-school children of Olmsted County. Immunizations for whooping cough, diphtheria and vaccinations for smallpox will be given.
1920 – 100 years ago
Mayor C.D. Brown has named Earle T. Parker as chief of police and all the current patrolmen were re-appointed to the police department.
Other appointments included J.E. Wentworth as city milk inspector, Frank Love as electrical inspector, W.E. Mitchell as assistant superintendent of the dumping grounds and O.E. McCoy as weighmaster and custodian of the city hall.