1995 – 25 years ago
Rochester John Marshall senior Matt Brechler has been recognized as a second-team All-America football player in the summer issue of Bigger Faster Stronger Journal, a national publication.
St. Mary’s College of Minnesota will expand its efforts by taking its programs directly to the workplace when it opens a new Institute for Corporate and Industrial Education in Minneapolis. Teachers will go directly to the workplace to help students complete their degrees.
1970 – 50 years ago
Joan Hubmer, a West Concord High School senior, was named Dodge County Dairy Princess in Kasson. Hubmer, of rural Dodge Center, is a member of the National Honor Society and has plans to attend Luther College this fall.
Roy Wilkins, executive secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was the subject of two anonymous telephone threats the day before his appearance in Rochester as a speaker at a regional NAACP conference. (Police had several plainclothesmen on duty during his appearance and the dinner and speech went off without incident).
1945 – 75 years ago
The Rochester Junior College this year is publishing an annual which will be a combination graduate and servicemen’s edition. Enough copies will be printed to send one to each military man or woman who are former students of RJC.
About 1,300 people were present at the opening program of the youth rally in the Mayo Civic Auditorium. Speaker for the rally, Mervin Rosell, who recently came to Rochester from South Carolina, talked on the theme, “Youth for Christ.”
1920 – 100 years ago
The presence of mind prevented a panic at the schoolhouse at Eyota when a fire was discovered in the flues of the building about 9 a.m. The fire alarm was sounded and all the children left the school in an orderly manner. The fire department was summoned and extinguished the fire which was between the walls. The school was back in session by the afternoon.