1995 – 25 years ago
Ruth Ellen Tibesar of Rochester has been selected as Mrs. Amity at the Mrs. Minnesota International Pageant held in St. Cloud.
Jean Christensen, a freelance graphic artist, was announced as the winner in the Rochester Public Library’s centennial celebration logo contest. The phrase, “Enter to Grow in Wisdom” is etched in stone outside the new library’s main reading hall. The new library will open in the fall.
1970 – 50 years ago
America’s Apollo 13 astronauts rode their command ship Odyssey into orbit today to start man’s third lunar landing expedition.
Reports that Judge Harry A. Blackmun of Rochester is one of the two front-running probabilities for elevation to the U.S. Supreme Court drew an enthusiastic response from Rochester’s bench and bar. (Blackmun was nominated by President Nixon and confirmed on May 12, 1970).
1945 – 75 years ago
Frances G. Mussey of Rochester, technician, fifth grade, in the WAC, will be commissioned a second lieutenant and graduate as a physical therapist in ceremonies at Percy Jones General and Convalescent Hospital, Battle Creek, Mich.
Lt. Irene R. Demmer and Lt. Joanne Wees, both of Rochester, are in training at the Camp Carson, Colo., nurses training center. Both have brothers in the Navy.
1920 – 100 years ago
Bids for a two-story modern school building are to be opened by the school board of District 53, Salem Corners’ district. The structure is to be of brick and tile and will be a modern model. The F. H. Mosse Co. has the architectural contract.
The Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester has an English service at 7:45 a.m. and Norwegian services at 10:30 a.m. Both services will have special music.