1995 – 25 years ago
Kari Schneider of Plainview struck out 11 batters en route to blanking the Elgin-Millville Watchmen in the 9-0 victory as the Gophers opened up their season with a victory in high school softball.
1970 – 50 years ago
Astronauts James Lovell Jr., Fred Haise and John Swigert Jr. are back home safe and sound as Apollo 13 successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a remarkable effort of unique and critical maneuvers to get their crippled craft back to earth. They were picked up by the carrier USS Iwo Jima.
Rochester State Junior College 1970-71 Student Senate president is Patrick Lawlerand Social Committee chairperson is Laurie Silker.
1945 – 75 years ago
Ben Sternberg was named manager of the 1945 Rochester Queens baseball team at a meeting of officers and board of directors at the Hollywood Bar. Sternberg is a former player and has had experience managing ball teams in the past few years.
At a regular meeting of the Rochester board of education, a resolution was passed to approve the policy of providing hot school lunches in the elementary schools.
1920 – 100 years ago
Dancing on the smooth floor of the Armory at the G.A.R. Charity Ball last night, Sheriff W. H. Mitchell suddenly had a feeling that all was not well. In the midst of a dance, he stopped and said, “Please excuse me.” He went out to check on his car and found it had been stolen. The police department provided immediate assistance and found the car three blocks from the sheriff’s home.