1995 – 25 years ago
A new Mercury Sable GS with power windows and speed control is on sale for $18,790 at Adamson-Lincoln-Mercury dealer in Rochester.
Kirk Linbo hit an opposite field three-run home-run to lead the Hayfield Vikings to an 8-4 win over Byron in high school baseball.
1970 – 50 years ago
The Minnesota Twins played their home opener at Metropolitan Stadium before 21,653 fans. The Twins won their seventh-straight home opener with an 8-2 win over Oakland. Jim Kaat pitched nine innings for the win.
The Houston Space Center and the Apollo 13 astronauts worked feverishly to figure out how to bring their crippled spacecraft back to earth from a quarter-million miles away. Steps continue to be taken to conserve water, oxygen, and power.
1945 – 75 years ago
Movie theaters in Rochester will not be open until this evening in respect to the memory of President Roosevelt who died April 12.
Members of the Rochester Ministerial Association, meeting in special session today, offered prayers for President Roosevelt’s family, President Truman and the entire country.
The senior prom scheduled for tonight at Rochester Senior High will be postponed for one week.
President Truman has declared today a national day of mourning and prayer for Franklin D. Roosevelt.
1920 – 100 years ago
The Fleming Sisters will be performing this week at the Metropolitan Theatre. During the war, the Fleming Sisters performed on every battleship, cruiser and gunboat that entered the New York harbor.
There will be a charity ball for the benefit of the Grand Army of the Republic in the Armory. Music will be provided by the Cooke Orchestra.