1995 – 25 years ago
The Minnesota Riverland Technical College is celebrating its 25th anniversary. When the school opened its doors it offered 15 major programs to 213 students. Last year it had established 32 programs serving 1,973 students.
Rochester’s Sheryl Warfield was honored for more than a decade of racquetball excellence and is the first female inducted into the Rochester Racquetball Hall of Fame.
1970 – 50 years ago
A major state event on national Earth Day has been planned on college campuses and schools. An environmental “teach-in” at Rochester State Junior College will feature a trio of environmental experts. Activities include alerting people to the dangers of packaging which is not recyclable.
Tom Buechler of Lourdes, Greg Koelsch of John Marshall and Mike Webeck of Mayo High won Most Valuable Wrestler awards for their performances last season at the 14th annual Rochester Wrestling Association banquet.
1945 – 75 years ago
Dr. William Feldman, associate professor of comparative pathology in the Mayo Foundation, received an honorary degree from his alma mater, Colorado A&M College in Fort Collins.
An attempt to raise the wreckage and recover the bodies of the three crewman of a B-24 Liberator bomber that crashed into Lake Pepin in a snowstorm last Dec. 15 is underway.
1920 – 100 years ago
Rochester will have summer school again this year to help pupils who need to make up subjects and to help “A” pupils so that they may “skip” a grade. There will be no charge for the summer school courses.
The local Rifle Club had a handicap shoot last night at the high school. Fred Toogood scored 97. Dr. A. H. Sanford scored 90.