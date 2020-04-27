1995 – 25 years ago
The new Metrodome prices have been announced for this baseball season. Popcorn will be $1.75 and hot dogs will be $2.25. Ticket prices for the Twins will be $4 for upper deck general admission and $12 for lower deck reserved.
Twenty-five new officers have joined the ranks of the volunteer Rochester Police Reserve Unit after completing the required training.
1970 – 50 years ago
Gov. Harold LeVander will hold a press conference in Rochester today to discuss the functions of his recently appointed drug abuse commission.
The introduction of many 1971 model cars will be delayed because of the fear of a United Auto Workers strike in mid-September.
A resolution, proposed by Rochester State Junior College delegates, that a student be seated on the Minnesota State Junior College Board, was defeated at a convention of the Minnesota Association of State JC Student Governments.
1945 – 75 years ago
Sgt. Elton “Curly” Butlin, of Rochester, was decorated with several medals including a Bronze Battle Star and Infantry Combat Badge. He was awarded a Purple Heart Medal for his wartime service in the Pacific Theater.
St. Olaf College in Northfield is offering basic science courses for nurses during the summer session. Girls attending the summer session will live at Agnes Mellby Hall.
Donald W. Benrud of Goodhue was named state rural youth champion in the farm accounting contest and was awarded a $50 war bond.
Preliminary and tentative plans to build a suitable memorial to men and women of all wars were outlined to 150 representatives of many city and county organizations at a meeting in the council chambers of the city hall.
1920 – 100 years ago
The City of Rochester has agreed to salary increases for the city electric department. Line foreman will now make $2,520 a year and linemen will make $2,100 a year. The chief operator at the power dam will make $1,680.