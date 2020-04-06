1995 – 25 years ago
Jim Marshall, former Minnesota Viking, will be the featured speaker at a community forum titled Juvenile Justice and The Community to be held at John Adams Middle School.
Bethel Lutheran has officially opened Care Connection, an adult day care program operated by Samaritan Bethany Inc., in the Bethel Lutheran Church.
1970 – 50 years ago
The Rev. David Noebel, director of youth activities for Christian Crusade, claims that hard rock music is a revolutionary force which could very well destroy our country. Rev. Noebel was a speaker at a rally at Calvary Baptist Church in Rochester.
A second speaker at the Calvary Baptist Church, Rev. Charles Secrest said, “The key to a strong country is a strong home.”
1945 – 75 years ago
A motion picture, “Normandy Invasion,” was shown at the Rotary Club meeting in the Kahler sunroom by Mrs. C.K. Maytum commander of the Rochester-Lake City U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary.
A railroad employee called the police and reported a nude woman standing near the roundhouse. The caller also said he could positively identify her. Upon the arrival of two Rochester police officers, they found a clothing store dummy in the darkness that had apparently confused the caller.
Approximately 54 miles of Dodge County roads will be resurfaced this summer with crushed rock.
1920 – 100 years ago
Rochester now has a full-time child welfare nurse. Mrs. A. E. Turner has been hired for the position and will start shortly. The E.A. Knowlton Co. has donated a sunny space on the mezzanine floor for use by the infant welfare campaign.
Arrangements have been made by the Bach Music Co. indoor baseball team to take on the “World Indoor Champions,” of Chicago at the high school gymnasium for the three evenings of April 12, 13 and 14. (The local club would lose 13-5 in game one; win 4-3 in game two and lose 9-1 in game three).