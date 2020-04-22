1995 – 25 years ago
Western Digital’s research and development laboratory in Rochester will triple the size of its workforce during the next 15 months. The company plans to hire another 100 people.
A new book entitled, “Professor Wellstone Goes To Washington,” tells how an unknown and underfunded Paul Wellstone defeated incumbent Rudy Boschwitz in the U.S. Senate race of 1990. The book was written by Star Tribune political reporters Dane Smith and Dennis J. McGrath.
1970 – 50 years ago
President Nixon has fixed the goal of withdrawing an additional 150,000 troops from Vietnam in the next year.
The Rochester Methodist Hospital has announced that its former nursing student dormitory, Kahler Hall, will be razed within the next few weeks to make room for a hospital parking lot. The 53-year old building has not been used as a dormitory since 1967.
1945 – 75 years ago
The 13th annual meeting of the Minnesota Academy of Science will be held today at Hamline University in St. Paul, with Dr. Charles Sheard of the Mayo Foundation presiding at the general sessions. Nine other members of the Mayo Foundation and two representatives of the Rochester Junior college will also participate.
City soldier John Miller wrote his mother that he recently visited the American cemetery, the Meuse-Argonne at Romagne, the largest cemetery of World War I, and found the grave of William T. McCoy. The Rochester American Legion is named in honor of McCoy, whose parents, Mr. and Mrs. Owen McCoy, live in Rochester.
1920 – 100 years ago
Frederick Furlow has purchased a new Buick five-passenger touring car from the West and Postier agency.
Law enforcement in Rochester has been notified to be on the lookout for four prisoners who escaped from the guardhouse at Fort Snelling and swam the Mississippi under a fusillade of gunshots.