1995 – 25 years ago
The Pine Island Golf Course has officially opened. Volunteers spent two years developing, digging, planting, remodeling and grooming the nine-hole course.
A glass sculpture representing the many hands that volunteer for county government will be unveiled at the Olmsted County Government Center. Rochester artist James Krom designed the sculpture.
1970 – 50 years ago
A petition pledging signers to stop buying liquid refreshments until the nonreturnable, nonbiodegradable containers they come in can be recycled is being circulated at Mayo High School. The petition is one of the student-planned Earth Week activities.
Coach Myron Glass is the coach for the Lourdes High School girls track team that will make its first-ever appearance at the Aquinas Relays in LaCrosse, Wis. Glass said more than 70 girls tried out for the team, but only the 440 and 880 relay teams will compete in the first meet.
1945 – 75 years ago
Four Rochester amateur photographers will be represented in the first Minnesota statewide salon of photography in Minneapolis. The Rochester exhibitors are Dr. William Feldman, Harold Whiting, Sally Maclay and Dr. R. L. Parker.
Rochester’s first indoor circus at the Mayo auditorium arena was very successful with large crowds both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The American Legion post wishes to thank all merchants, organizations and individuals who contributed generously to the show.
1920 – 100 years ago
The YWCA will serve a 50-cent dinner Friday night. The menu includes creamed celery soup, Swiss steak, scalloped potatoes, spinach, loganberry bars, bread and butter, coffee or tea.
Fred Fulton of Minnesota scored a technical knockout over Jack Thompson, Tulsa, Okla., in the sixth round of a scheduled 10-round boxing bout.