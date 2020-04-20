1995 – 25 years ago
Mayo Clinic, the American Red Cross, and other Rochester organizations have offered help to Oklahoma City authorities after the explosion of the federal building there.
The PORT board of directors has voted to close its rehabilitation program for criminal offenders. The program has served the community for the past 25 years.
1970 – 50 years ago
Mayo High School’s Science Club received the “Harvey Award” for the second consecutive year during the 1970 Minnesota State Science Fair. The award is given annually by the Minnesota Academy of Science to the most outstanding science club chapter in the state.
There were no reports of disorder when some 5,000 people, including many students, marched from the University of Minnesota campus through downtown Minneapolis to Loring Park in an antiwar protest.
1945 – 75 years ago
The annual report of 1944 of the board of public health and welfare shows that Rochester had 503 resident live births and 168 resident deaths. During the year, there were 340 cases of measles, 124 cases of whooping cough and 113 cases of chickenpox.
The growth of the L. A. Kepp Contracting Co. from one individual in 1918 to a firm employing 180 people was described at the weekly Rotary Club meeting by L. A. Kepp, president and founder of the firm.
1920 – 100 years ago
The Rochester Health Department requests that all yards and grounds must be cleaned up no later than May 1. This includes all private premises and alleys that must be free from manure and garbage.
The majority of residents of the southeastern part of the city are in favor of the proposed bridge across Bear Creek at Sixth Street NE.