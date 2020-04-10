1995 – 25 years ago
IBM Rochester has donated $10,000 to the Rochester Diversity Council to support innovative projects bridging cultures in Olmsted County.
The area’s newest Lutheran congregation, People of Hope, will be officially chartered Sunday. Nearly 177 people have signed on as People of Hope “missionary members.”
1970 – 50 years ago
Three First District colleges, including the Rochester State Junior College, received federal allocations for nursing scholarships.
Tennis exhibitions to boost the sport in the Rochester area will be held on the mall of the Apache Mall Shopping Center this weekend.
Paul McCartney announced that he’s split from the The Beatles, but said he may be back. This rift in the world’s top pop group was also announced by Apple, the company which manages the group.
1945 – 75 years ago
The art of glass blowing will be exhibited to the students of Rochester Senior High School and Junior college when the Howell family demonstrates their work in Central auditorium. The Howell’s work appeared at the New York World’s Fair in 1939 and Golden Gate exposition in 1940.
Marvin Bausman of Byron has been promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant. He is serving with the 7th Army after being stationed in Alaska for 32 months.
1920 – 100 years ago
It is believed that the local armory last night housed the largest dance crowd in its history. It is estimated that more than 400 couples were on hand. About 2,000 tickets to the event were sold.
The movie “Fit to Fight” will be shown at the YMCA to which all men and boys older than 18 are invited. The film will also be shown to young women and girls in the YWCA.