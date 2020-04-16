1995 – 25 years ago
Republican Sen. Rod Grams visited Rochester today and took questions from about 80 people at the Rochester City Hall. Most had questions about taxes, guns, budgets and Social Security.
Brian Fournier of Rochester Community College finished sixth overall individually in a 10-team invitational golf tournament in Madison, Wisc.
1970 – 50 years ago
Marine Pfc. Harry Kerr, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Kerr, is home on leave following mortar school and training at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Kerr, a graduate of John Marshall High School, will be deployed to Vietnam.
An automobile accident in California took the life of a former Rochester man, Roger Hagberg. Hagberg, 31, played tight end last season with the American Football League’s regular-season champions, the Oakland Raiders. One of the greatest high school athletes in Rochester’s history, he was named “Minnesota’s Top Athlete of the Year,” in 1957, his senior year. He is survived by his wife Judy, his two daughters, parents, sister and maternal grandmother.
1945 – 75 years ago
The nation paid final homage to President Roosevelt as he was laid to rest in the garden of his family home in the peaceful Hudson Valley. President Truman promised today that the grand strategy of the war will remain “unchanged and unhampered” by his accession to the presidency.
Approximately 45,000 pounds of usable garments for men, women and children of liberated countries were collected in Rochester during the United National Clothing drive
1920 – 100 years ago
“Notorious underpayment of teachers” constitutes a grave menace to the state in the opinion of the State Board of the League of Women Voters. In the opinion of Elizabeth Hall, Assistant Superintendent of Minneapolis Schools, there is “grave danger that, in some cases, the schools of the state cannot be reopened on account of the exodus of teachers to professions which offer a living wage.”