1995 – 25 years ago
A growing category of personal computer software products is providing the traveler with printable maps, customized driving directions, information on lodging, restaurants and sights to see. This is good news for men who refuse to ask for directions.
Students at St. John’s Catholic school have donated $877 to help the victims of last week’s Oklahoma City bombing. The money will be given to the American Red Cross.
1970 – 50 years ago
A tornado swept across three Dexter area farms causing damage to barns and buildings and putting southeastern Minnesota under its first tornado watch of the season. The damage was estimated at $15,000 at the Kuiper Bros. farm, about 22 miles southwest of Rochester.
Rochester Mayor Dewey Day is working to cut the federal red tape which is holding up the purchase of eight new Civil Defense sirens for Rochester and Olmsted County. The sirens will be installed in Byron, Dover, Eyota, Stewartville and Oronoco along with three sirens for northwest Rochester.
More than 1,100 Rochester-Olmsted County school patrol members boarded buses and a 21-bus convoy headed to Metropolitan Stadium at Bloomington for today’s game between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers.
1945 – 75 years ago
Mantoux tests were given to 616 students at Rochester Senior High School. Dr. F.M. Feldman, director of health services in Rochester schools, administered the Mantoux tests and 319 smallpox vaccinations in one day.
Edison pupils were entertained by Chief Chibiabos, a Chippewa singer and dancer. He demonstrated Native American dances and sign language to the students.
1920 – 100 years ago
Mrs. Manley Fosseen of Minneapolis, state leader of the Republican League of Women Voters, will speak to the women of Olmsted County in the courtroom of the courthouse.