1995 – 25 years ago
The 79th Military Police Co. will open its doors to the public this weekend to show its equipment and discuss the Army Reserve’s history. Events will include coloring contests and fingerprinting for children.
People who worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps, established in the 1930s to do conservation work and to provide jobs, will talk about their experiences at an upcoming session at the Holiday Inn South.
1970 – 50 years ago
Pete Petrich, head basketball coach at Red Wing, has resigned. He has been coach at the school for the past 21 years. The team finished the past season with a 22-1 record, the only loss coming to Kenyon in the Region 1 championship game. Petrich plans to remain in the Red Wing school system as a teacher and head golf coach.
Steve Fritz, former Rochester Lourdes star now playing for St. Thomas, was one of six Minnesotans accorded honorable mention on the NAIA All-America basketball team.
1945 – 75 years ago
Wanted: Men for plant work – apply at Rochester Bread Co.
Wanted: Night bellman – also need kitchen help – apply at Hotel Kahler.
Wanted: Soda fountain waitress at Weber & Judd Co. – apply at Kahler Drug Store.
1920 – 100 years ago
Dr. and Mrs. C.H. Mayo. who have been visiting at Santa Barbara, San Diego, Pasadena and Los Angeles, have departed the West Coast. They will travel north to Portland, then directly home to Minnesota.
The band concert in the senior assembly room at the high school last night was enjoyed by a large number of Rochester people. The various numbers showed the degree of skill developed by the young musicians under the capable directorship of Ed Carr.