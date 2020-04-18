1995 – 25 years ago
An explosion caused by a bomb has partially destroyed the A.P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. More than 500 federal employees were assigned to the building which included a daycare center. Numerous law enforcement, fire and medical teams are on site. (The blast killed 168 people. Until 9/11, the Oklahoma City bombing was the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil).
1970 – 50 years ago
Protesting students peacefully occupied buildings at St. Olaf and Macalester colleges in Minnesota. At St. Olaf in Northfield, the protest was to get rid of the school’s Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program.
1945 – 75 years ago
About 100 couples, students and children attended a spring frolic at Lourdes High School, sponsored by the Parent-Teacher Association. The Jerry Tupper Orchestra provided the music.
Shirley Brown was elected president of the Girls’ Club at Rochester High School. Dorothy Menefee was elected vice president.
1920 – 100 years ago
Despite the announcement that the Waseca Commercial Club offered Hamline University a plot of 50 acres and $50,000 to locate there, the executive committee of the board of trustees has decided that Hamline will remain in St. Paul.
The Goodhue County Fair Board made arrangements for this year’s county fair to book Lt. Wilbur Larabee, known as the “Flying Squirrel,” to give flying exhibitions.