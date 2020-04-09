1995 – 25 years ago
Jane Belau of Rochester will receive a state television award for her work for more than 20 years on “Rochester Report,” her public affairs cable television show. Belau will receive the Outstanding Service Award for Community Television from the Minnesota Community Television Awards Board.
Bob Fleming, a retired Mayo Clinic executive, will receive the Lester Patrick Award. This award is one of hockey’s highest honors for “outstanding service to hockey in the United States.” Fleming has been involved in just about every aspect of amateur hockey in the United States in his career.
1970 – 50 years ago
Marlys Wegman was crowned Miss St. Charles of 1970. She is a 1969 graduate of St. Charles High School and is a student at Winona State College.
Randy Ahrens was honored as Lake City’s Athlete of the Year at the annual Lincoln High School award dinner. Ahrens, a senior who excelled in three sports, was awarded a $100 scholarship from the Jaycees.
The admired and rugged John Wayne, the sentimental favorite, has capped 40 years of movie heroics by winning the best actor Oscar for playing a one-eyed marshal in “True Grit.”
1945 – 75 years ago
President Roosevelt proclaimed May 1 as Child Health Day and called upon the public to use the occasion to impress upon parents the importance of registering every American birth.
This week, every teacher in the Rochester public schools will have a chest X-ray at the Mayo Clinic. A resolution was passed recently by the board of education stipulating that examinations must be taken every two years by every employee of the system.
1920 – 100 years ago
Three freight cars derailed in Dodge Center, completely blocking traffic on the mainline of the Northwestern road. Passenger trains 517 and 507 had to be detoured over the Milwaukee road to Mankato.
By a majority of 22 votes, the bond issue of $25,000 to be used to help build a new high school in Owatonna carried at a special election. The board has $275,000 on hand.