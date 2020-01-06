Day in History logo

1995 – 25 years ago

  • Winona resident and former Winona High baseball coach Jerry Raddatz continues to scout for the CBA’s Fort Wayne Fury. Raddatz was interviewed during a telecast of a recent CBA game.
  • According to a national survey of freshman attitudes, college students are less involved and less interested in politics than any class in the survey’s 29-year history.

1970 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester is in its fourth consecutive day of sub-zero weather and the mercury this evening is expected to drop to 20 to 25 below zero.
  • Damage to the pressroom of the Austin Daily Herald, gutted by fire, has been estimated at $350,000. The press and other equipment and machinery are a total loss.
  • The sixth annual Nobel Conference at Gustavus Adolphus College opens today with a lecture by Dr. Willard Libby, who won the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 1960.

1945 – 75 years ago

  • Forty Fillmore county draftees will report to the draft board this week and will leave for induction at Fort Snelling.
  • Fire broke out during a matinee at the Rialto Theater around 3 p.m. and drove patrons to the street. Damage was confined to an apartment above the movie house in St. Charles.

1920 – 100 years ago

  • A full-grown female wolf which has been raiding poultry coops on farms along the Austin road has been found and killed after a party had been gathered for an all-day hunt for the wolf.
  • Dr. H. P. Wagener has come to the clinic on a Mayo Foundation fellowship. Dr. Wagener was in the military service from April, 1918, until August, 1919. He is now working with Dr. Benedict in the Section of Ophthalmology.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0