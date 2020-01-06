1995 – 25 years ago
- Winona resident and former Winona High baseball coach Jerry Raddatz continues to scout for the CBA’s Fort Wayne Fury. Raddatz was interviewed during a telecast of a recent CBA game.
- According to a national survey of freshman attitudes, college students are less involved and less interested in politics than any class in the survey’s 29-year history.
1970 – 50 years ago
- Rochester is in its fourth consecutive day of sub-zero weather and the mercury this evening is expected to drop to 20 to 25 below zero.
- Damage to the pressroom of the Austin Daily Herald, gutted by fire, has been estimated at $350,000. The press and other equipment and machinery are a total loss.
- The sixth annual Nobel Conference at Gustavus Adolphus College opens today with a lecture by Dr. Willard Libby, who won the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 1960.
1945 – 75 years ago
- Forty Fillmore county draftees will report to the draft board this week and will leave for induction at Fort Snelling.
- Fire broke out during a matinee at the Rialto Theater around 3 p.m. and drove patrons to the street. Damage was confined to an apartment above the movie house in St. Charles.
1920 – 100 years ago
- A full-grown female wolf which has been raiding poultry coops on farms along the Austin road has been found and killed after a party had been gathered for an all-day hunt for the wolf.
- Dr. H. P. Wagener has come to the clinic on a Mayo Foundation fellowship. Dr. Wagener was in the military service from April, 1918, until August, 1919. He is now working with Dr. Benedict in the Section of Ophthalmology.