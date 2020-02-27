1996 – 24 years ago
- This weekend members of the Red Wing Collectors Society will gather in Rochester to talk about pottery. A Red Wing salt-glaze crock recently sold at auction for $17,600 sparking interest in Red Wing stoneware collecting. The society currently has 6,000 members.
1972 – 48 years ago
- Weather was perfect, the ice was excellent and a record crowd turned out for the Lake City ice fishing contest. F. Dessner of Elgin caught the winning fish, a 3 ½ pound sandpike, which won him a canoe. Howard Rask of Rochester caught a 3-pounder for second place and won a shotgun. The contest saw 2,939 tickets sold.
- The Rev. John Czaplewski – the ex-Rochester priest, who chained himself to the gate of the U.S. embassy in Saigon in October 1971 – will be speaking to John Marshall senior English students. The classes are studying “The Nature of War."
1948 – 72 years ago
- A short course on the use of the slide rule will be presented in the Rochester Evening College. Karl Dubbert will be the instructor. Slide rules can be purchased for $2.50.
- A planeload of gumballs has been flown into Rochester. 300 gumball machines will be installed and all profits will be shared with two Rochester organizations to be devoted specifically to child aid.
1920 – 100 years ago
- An athletic carnival will be held at the Armory with wrestling, boxing, and tumbling exhibitions. This event is kicking off the beginning of a regular Rochester athletic club. The promoters of the idea are looking for a suitable location.
- “Why Smith Left Home,” written by George Broadhurst, is to be presented in the senior assembly room of the high school. The play, to be performed this Friday, is being put on by the junior class. Music will be furnished by the high school orchestra under the direction of Miss Currier.