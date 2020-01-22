1995 – 25 years ago
- The Zumbro Valley Medical Society will staff telephones at the Post Bulletin to answer questions about a wide range of medical concerns. The program, called Doctors’ Help Line, is a community service sponsored by the medical society and the Post-Bulletin.
1970 – 50 years ago
- North Central Airlines, which serves Rochester, continues with record growth. The company serves 90 cities in 12 states and Canada over an 8,200-mile route system.
- Roger Lowe, director of recreation for the Rochester Park and Recreation Department, has been elected president of the Southern Minnesota Recreation and Park Association.
- Judge Harry A. Blackmun of Rochester has been named to the American Bar Association's Advisory Committee of Judges’ Functions.
1945 – 75 years ago
- Promoter Mike Sternberg said the entry list of district youth who will open the annual Golden Gloves tournament at the auditorium may reach 60 in number.
- Town Taxi would like citizens to know when the dispatcher says, “Sorry – it will be an hour before we can service – please know we are unhappy about this as well. With a limited number of cabs and many of our drivers in the military, it is impossible to extend excellent service.
- The second term in Rochester Evening College will begin. A new class in general aeronautics will be offered along with typing, shorthand, American government, and politics and bookkeeping.
1920 – 100 years ago
- The executive committee of the Olmsted County Association of rural school officers held a meeting. Topics for discussion were “Teachers’ Salaries and Contracts” and “Indoor Chemical Toilets for Rural Schools.”
- The Senate and House of Representatives in Congress passed legislation that every person who served 90 days or more in the Army, Navy, or Marine Corps of the United States during the Civil War shall be paid a pension at the rate of $50 per month. Those disabled from their service shall be entitled to $72 per month.