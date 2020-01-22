Weather Alert

...SNOW TO A WINTRY MIX MOVES IN FOR THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE... .LIGHT SNOW TO A WINTRY MIX WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE AREA OVERNIGHT, CONTINUING THROUGH THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. WHILE AMOUNTS WILL REMAIN RELATIVELY MINOR THROUGH MID MORNING, THE SNOW OR LIGHT ICING WILL RESULT IN A SLIPPERY COMMUTE FOR MOST. TAKE IT SLOW WEDNESDAY MORNING AND ALLOW FOR EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 1 INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&