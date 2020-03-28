1995 – 25 years ago
Incoming freshman at Winona State will be able to sign up for a guaranteed “Finish in Four Years” program. They will become the first public university in Minnesota to make such an offer for most of its undergraduate programs.
Twenty women DFL legislators held a news conference to voice support of a minimum wage increase. The bill would raise the minimum wage to $4.50 on Oct. 1.
1970 – 50 years ago
The 1970 census survey for Olmsted County is underway. Questionnaires in Rochester and throughout much of the district were mailed. The form contains seven questions about every person in the household and 13 questions about the dwelling.
Four escapees from the Fillmore County Jail in Preston were apprehended in Illinois by the Illinois State Police. The foursome, who was being held on burglary charges, broke out of the 110-year-old county jail.
1945 – 75 years ago
Cigarettes and shotgun shells, both hard-to-get items, will be given away as door prizes at the spring ball in Mayo Civic auditorium sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Other door prizes include war stamps, fishing tackle and a golf club.
For carrying out the aerial flight which resulted in the now-famous, “Sighted sub, sank same” message, Lt. Donald F. Mason, formerly of Rochester, has been awarded the Air Medal by the Navy.
1920 – 100 years ago
Forty members of the Girls’ Reserve listened to a stirring address given by Mrs. J. A. Melone, following a supper served at the YWCA Blue Triangle tea room. Mrs. Melone told the girls, “You have opportunities that we women have never had. There is every avenue open to you girls today. You can do anything you want to do and you can be anything you want to, provided you do the work well. Value yourself and everybody you are with will value you.”