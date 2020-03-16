1995 – 25 years ago
Rochester police officers Scott Tulius and Don Bray have been recognized for rescuing two children from a burning home.
The Rochester Mayo girls basketball team made a strong showing by whipping previously unbeaten Apple Valley 68-40 in the Class AA girls state quarterfinals at Williams Arena. They will play Tartan in a semi-final game.
1970 – 50 years ago
Seniors selected as 1970 Betty Crocker Homemakers of Tomorrow are Linda Kahlstorf for Rochester Mayo; Elizabeth Hamm for Lourdes and Susan Hammond for John Marshall. (The Betty Crocker All-American Homemaker of Tomorrow award was a scholarship program that ran from 1955-1977).
Worldwide climate changes over the past 85 years will be the subject of a talk by Dr. Reid Bryson at the Mayo Foundation Chapter of Sigma Xi in Mann Hall. Dr. Reid is a professor of meteorology at the University of Wisconsin Center for Climatic Research.
1945 – 75 years ago
A pressure cooker clinic will be conducted in the home economics room of the Byron school. Each woman attending is asked to bring her pressure cooker, an apron, and a soft cloth for cleaning the cooker.
Plans for issuance of canning sugar rations are under study by the rationing board. The maximum canning sugar the board may issue will be 20 pounds per person as compared to 25 last year.
The rationing board is also receiving applications for certificates for oil and gas cooking stoves. It will be able to approve only a small percentage of requests.
1920 – 100 years ago
Shingles were torn loose from roofs, shutters ripped off, trees were down and many windows smashed due to a terrific windstorm that struck the area last night. The top of city engineer C. H. Armstrong’s car was blown off.
Brick will be the material used on paving Fourteenth Avenue SW, according to a tentative decision by the city council. Last year, a delegation of city officials investigated brick used in other cities and found it satisfactory.