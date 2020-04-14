Edward Fogarty built the first Olmsted County Oil Company service station at 312-314 1st Ave. SW, on Rochester’s Automobile Row, in 1924. Eventually, he would add three more stations to his chain.
In May of 1932, Frank Williams, the owner of the land that the station sat on, died and left the property to the City of Rochester to benefit the city’s playgrounds. Evert Harrington took over the station and changed the name to Community Oil Company.
Community Oil would become one of nine filling stations that lined First Avenue from the Chicago & North Western rail station on the north end to Sixth Street on the south.
By 1950, the city had plans to raze the station along with the restaurant on the corner to build a modern office building. After the station was gone, the city had no money for a new building. The lot would remain empty for nearly 50 years.