1995 – 25 years ago
The first tow of the season broke through Lake Pepin’s ice today, heading to St. Paul to officially open the 1995 commercial navigation season. The first tow was the Roberta Tabor, which was pushing 15 barges filled with fertilizer.
Rochester police are investigating the theft of a sewing machine at Matzke’s Sewing Center at Miracle Mile Shopping Center. They hope to sew up the case soon.
1970 – 50 years ago
Dr. Howard “Hap” Casmey, new state education commissioner, will speak at the dedication of the $2.5 million Rochester area Vocational Institute.
The Rochester School Board now has a policy that bans the distribution of handbills on school property. The ban does allow the distribution of leaflets near schools and one “student bulletin board.”
Donna Heins of Eyota was named Southeast Minnesota Guernsey Princess. Miss Heins is a student at Mankato State College and will now compete for the title of Minnesota Guernsey Princess.
1945 – 75 years ago
The subscription rate for the Rochester Post Bulletin via mail is $6 in Minnesota. For outside of the state, the subscription is $10. For delivery to city subscribers, the cost is 20 cents per week.
Final authorizations have been made to allow for the production of 14,350 electric ranges in the first and second quarters of 1945. All of these ranges will be four-burner types.
Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Kruger of Plainview received the joyful news that a previous death notice from the war department was in error. The message said that Pvt. James Kruger, an infantryman with Patton’s 3rd Army, is doing fine.
1920 – 100 years ago
Better breakfasts for children are urged by Lucy Cordiner, a specialist in foods and nutrition at the Minnesota College of Agriculture. “Many mothers,” says Miss Cordiner, “have not learned of the inadequacy of pancakes and coffee. Children need a breakfast of cooked cereal, toast, fruit and milk.”