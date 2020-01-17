KENYON — Raise a glass to mark the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act -- the law that ushered in alcohol prohibition.
Andrew Volstead wouldn’t mind.
A Southeast Minnesota native and namesake for the prohibition legislation, Volstead was no teetotaler, historians say.
The Volstead Act went into effect Jan. 17, 1920. It was enacted to carry out the 18th Amendment, passed in 1919, that prohibited the production, sale, and transport of "intoxicating liquors."
Volstead lived in Granite Falls when he was in the U.S. House of Representatives. However, he was born Oct. 31, 1860, outside Kenyon — a community of about 1,800 people in southwestern Goodhue County. That the small community had a role in ushering in the prohibition era is a point of pride -- or at least curious pride -- for those aware of the history.
“(Prohibition) took organized crime to another whole level,” said Dave Claxton, a Kenyon resident.
Volstead’s connection to the community has become a talking point in Kenyon the past year as anniversaries of the legislation ticked by.
“‘Proud’ is not the word I want to use, but it’s the best word I can come up with,” said Kevin Anderson, board member of the Kenyon Historical Society. “Prohibition is such a significant part of history, and we’re not a very big spot in the world.”
Until last year, few people spoke of or noted Volstead’s connection to the community and his role in initiating prohibition.
“It’s just another one of those obscure things that unless you’re doing research on the city, you’re probably not going to be aware of that,” said Mark Vahlsing, Kenyon's city administrator.
Vahlsing added that former Mayor Mike Engel, who passed away last year at age 73, had suggested doing something to highlight that history.
“It might be fun to do something like that,” Vahlsing said.
Some see irony in that connection to history. Kenyon operates its own municipal liquor store. The “Muni” is a popular stop in the early evening for happy hour. Later at night, a younger crowd takes over the establishment.
The idea that the man who helped usher in prohibition was from Kenyon fuels conversation there.
“It’s ironic,” one patron said.
Why?
“Because everyone in town drinks,” he said. “Even my wife — and she doesn’t drink.”
Matt Bartel, manager of the “Muni,” said he didn’t know of Volstead’s connection to the community. He said the store might find a way to mark the 100th anniversary of the enactment of the Volstead Act.
“Maybe we’ll do something to commemorate that,” Bartel said. “Maybe some kind of special.”
Bartel added that a drink special might not be the most fitting way to commemorate Volstead.
“Maybe we’ll have free water,” he joked.
Despite the the majority of the community’s anti-prohibition stance, no one had unkind words about Volstead.
“At the time, I think maybe he thought it was a good idea,” Bartel said. “History has proven that wrong.”
Another Volstead Act
Last year, Doug Bengtson, a moustached history buff and performer who lives in Granite Falls, visited Kenyon to learn more about Volstead’s early life.
Bengtson portrays Volstead at the Andrew J. Volstead House Museum in Granite Falls and at other events. He wears a suitcoat with tails his wife made, a red tie and a top hat. When he first started doing the portrayals, Bengtson would wear a fake moustache but he later grew out his own. He admits it isn’t as bushy as the one in most photos of Volstead that covers his upper and lower lips.
“My wife won’t let me grow it as bushy as his,” Bengtson said.
During the century anniversary of the legislation, Bengtson was busy last year. Between reenactments, he visited Kenyon to research Volstead’s early life, including visiting the site where the cabin Volstead was born in once stood.
“It’s just fun to talk with people (about Volstead),” he said. “Sometimes, there are things I learn I didn’t know.”
Beginning at the Kenyon Public Library and making his way down Second Street, he found plenty of people to talk to in Kenyon. Bengtson said Volstead wasn’t a teetotaler.
“He’d have a drink with the boys now and then,” he said.
Volstead’s motivation to limit alcohol sales was to discourage people from neglecting their families due to alcohol addiction, he added.
“It mushroomed into the prohibition law, and he got hung for it,” Bengtson said.
Another piece of legislation that carries Volstead's name – the Capper-Volstead Act – allowed farmers to form locally owned cooperatives without risk of being prosecuted under antitrust laws. That legislation is still in effect.
Speak easy of him
Multiple events marked the 100th anniversary of the passage of prohibition legislation at the Andrew J. Volstead House Museum last year. Interest in the events allowed the museum to expand hours and secure funding for exhibits.
Staff there are trying to highlight other aspects of his legacy, including advocacy for farmers and women’s suffrage.
“When you think of him, you think of somebody very conservative, but that wasn’t him,” said Mary Gillespie, partnership coordinator at the museum.
Modern speakeasies, including Volstead’s Emporium in Minneapolis, have marked or plan to mark the prohibition anniversary. At Half Barrel in downtown Rochester last month, staff dressed in 1920s garb invited guest bartenders to mix build-your-own craft cocktails.
In Kenyon, the celebration might be a bit more subdued but probably won’t let one of the town’s biggest claims to fame go unnoticed.
“I think we’ll do something,” said Elizabeth Engel, Kenyon Parks and Rec board member. “We just need to plan it and decide the best way to honor him but still be able to have a drink.”