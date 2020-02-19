1995 – 25 years ago
Charles Lindberg of Richfield, was one of six U.S. Marines who raised the first American flag over Mount Suribachi in the battle for the island of Iwo Jima 50 years ago. (This flag is now displayed in the Marine Corps Museum in Washington).
Nancy Denzer, a counselor at Lewiston-Altura public schools, has been named Counselor of the Year by the Southeast Minnesota School Counselors Association.
1970 – 50 years ago
Mayo High School is presenting its production of George Bernard Shaw’s “St. John,” at the school. The director is Dwain Johnson and Artistic Director is Mrs. Claire Van Zant.
Bob Johnson, former John Marshall hockey standout and now a junior at St. Cloud State led the Huskies in scoring this season. Johnson tallied 16 goals and added 13 assists for 29 points as St. Cloud posted an 8-10 record overall.
1945 – 75 years ago
The two surviving members of the Rochester district Golden Gloves team in the Northwest meet at Minneapolis are Pat Tierney in the bantamweight and Ralph Fogarty in the welterweight divisions.
To both his Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross, Lieutenant Albert Persson of Rochester has been awarded oak leaf clusters. Lieutenant Persson is a veteran C-46 pilot in the China-Burma-India Theater.
1920 – 100 years ago
Thirty-five below zero was the temperature this Sunday at the coldest period in Chatfield. A terrific gale was blowing from the north making it a very disagreeable day. That section of the county, along the Root River, always appears to draw more chill than any other part.
The stage is all set for the Father and Son banquet at the Y.M.C.A. An excellent program has been arranged. Dr. C. H. Mayo is one of the principal speakers.