1995 – 25 years ago
Erin Rochford’s buzzer-beating 17-foot shot gave the Plainview girls basketball team a 46-44 victory over Lewiston-Altura in Three Rivers Conference action.
“Forest Gump,” the feel-good story of a simpleton who triumphs in the end, received a leading 13 Academy Award nominations including best picture and Tom Hanks as best actor.
1970 – 50 years ago
Bobby Richardson, the New York Yankees second baseman who played 11 seasons for the Yanks, is the main speaker at the 13th annual Watson Trophy Dinner in Heritage Hall at the Kahler Hotel. The Watson Trophy Dinner is an annual affair for IBM employees.
American Motors has begun production of its new import-fighting small car, which it confirms will be called the Gremlin. The car will go on sale in early April and is being built in AMC’s Wisconsin plants.
1945 – 75 years ago
Good news for farmers is that milk and cream cans will again be available for farm use. Metal fabricating plants now find it possible to divert some of their work to the making of desperately needed milk and cream cans.
To the March of Dimes for prevention and cure of infantile paralysis, Hawthorne kindergarten children contributed $3.10 from valentine sales.
The regular post-meeting of the Wm. T. McCoy Post 92 will be held tonight at the Mayo Civic Auditorium. Moving pictures of the Veterans’ Hospitals at St. Cloud and Fort Snelling will be shown.
1920 – 100 years ago
The last masquerade before Lent is to be held at the Armory. Prizes will be given for the best costumes. Cooke’s Xylophone orchestra will furnish the music.
Dr. William Mayo of Rochester, and Dr. Franklin T. Martin, who are touring South America in the interest of a possible establishment of a Pan American surgical university, left Santiago, Chile, for Valparaiso, Chile. From there they will sail for an American port. A dinner was given in their honor by a committee of Chilean physicians.