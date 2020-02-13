Weather Alert

...SNOW MOVING OUT OF AREA... ...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS INTO FRIDAY... .SNOW WAS EXITING THE REGION LATE TONIGHT, BUT THE COMBINATION OF NEW SNOW, BLOWING SNOW, AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES HAS LEFT SOME SLICK SPOTS ON AREA ROADS AND HIGHWAYS. EVEN THOUGH THE ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, CONTINUE TO USE CAUTION IF YOU ARE TRAVELING AND BE CAREFUL OF SLICK SPOTS. FOCUS TURNS TO BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS TODAY THAT WILL PERSIST INTO FRIDAY. DRESS FOR THE WEATHER AND LIMIT OUTDOOR TIME IF YOU CAN. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&