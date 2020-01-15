1995 – 25 years ago
Blooming Prairie defeated Alden-Conger 54-34 in girls Gopher Conference girls basketball play. The Blossoms’ have now won 50 straight Gophers conference games.
Earl McGee, former president of the local NAACP, was the keynote speaker during a service commemorating the birthday of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King at the Rochester Community Baptist Church.
1970 – 50 years ago
The Rochester Quarterbacks Club will have a recognition banquet honoring the championship Rochester State Junior College football team. The main speaker will be Jim Finks, Minnesota Vikings General Manager. Tickets are $3.50 and ladies are welcome.
About 98 percent of the taxes levied against property in Olmsted County in 1969 have been collected according to the county treasurer.
1945 – 75 years ago
Rochester had 503 resident live births – 271boys and 232 girls – in 1944 and there were 169 deaths of residents. Of the resident births, 489 were in hospitals and 24 in homes.
A Rochester father has just received the first letter from his son, a prisoner of war in Japan since the fall of Bataan. The soldier is Corporal Erwin Glasenapp, who wrote his father, Gust Glasenapp.
Rev. J. W. Mettam, Methodist hospital chaplain, will speak on “Understanding India” at a meeting of the Hawthorne Men’s Club at Hawthorne school
1920 – 100 years ago
According to Dean E. P. Lyon of the school of medicine of the University of Minnesota, Minnesota has the largest and best graduate school of medicine in the world and most of its graduate students are located in Rochester.
A brief but comprehensive account of the “History of Base Hospital No. 26,” was written by its commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Arthur Law. Base Hospital was one of the few distinctively Minnesota units participating in the Great War.