1995 – 25 years ago
Karen Nagle, president of the Rochester Community College, has been selected to attend the seminar for U.S. Administrators in International Education in Germany. Twenty-four educators from across the United States were chosen to take part in the gathering.
Caledonia scored with three seconds left in the game to give the Warriors a 60-59 win over Stewartville, putting them in the state tournament for the first time for the boys program.
1970 – 50 years ago
Coach Ron Hested’s Kenyon Vikings returned home to the wildest welcome in the history of the farming community of 1,624 people. It was a siren-wailing, red light-flashing, back-slapping, standing-room-only reception that attracted 1,200 to the high school gymnasium. Kenyon edged No. 1 ranked Red Wing 59-57 to earn a berth in the state basketball tournament.
1945 – 75 years ago
Crosby-Ironton, Faribault, Mankato and Bemidji today held the right to enter the state high school basketball tournaments with victories in regional contests.
Finals were held in the city marble tournament. The winners for boys 11 and older was Robert Reed of Lincoln; 10-year-olds and younder was David Lang of Hawthorne.
1920 – 100 years ago
A Boys and Girls’ Short Course will be held at the University of Minnesota Farm to teach kids skills for club work and club activities. It will also help these boys and girls earn money by doing errands and other after-school tasks to help assist the elders of their communities.
“Foot Follies” a three-reel film, will be shown at the theatres tonight and the following evening at the high school. The health film is being sent out by the department of social education, national YWCA, New York.