1994 – 25 years ago
IBM’s top executive in Minnesota denied rumors that the Rochester plant will close. Steven Ladwig did say the future of the 5,000-employee operation does hinge on the success of the AS/400.
Cargill, Inc. will triple the capacity of its Lake City flour mill. The highly automated milling process will require no additional workers. The expansion should be complete by late summer, 1995.
1969 – 50 years ago
A series of tornadoes that scarred northern Minnesota, killed 15 and injured many more has been voted the top news story for the state for 1969. Ranked second was the surprise resignation of James Shannon as auxiliary bishop of the St. Paul-Minneapolis Roman Catholic Archdiocese and ranked third was detective Charles Stevig’s election as Minneapolis mayor. Ranked number four was the firing of Billy Martin as manager of the Minnesota Twins and fifth was the 24-hour takeover of Morrill Hall by a group of black students at the University of Minnesota.
1944 – 75 years ago
In newspapers offices throughout the country the editors voted President Roosevelt – the first person to win a fourth term as president as the “The Man of 1944.” “The Woman of 1944” was Clare Boothe Luce and the top news story was the Normandy Invasion and Battle of France.
The Dodge County commissioners have ordered purchase of a diesel-powered motor patrol grader complete with scarifier and snow plow. The board accepted an $8,274 bid.
1919 – 100 years ago
Rochester will watch old 1919 depart and will welcome young 1920. In many homes there will be quiet family gatherings around the midnight hour. Many foresee 1920 as a year of unexpected prosperity for the United States.
Oscar Paulson, local cigar manufacturer, announced that because of the increase in the price of tobacco, it is necessary to increase the price on his cigars. The Diamond B’s and the Pantelas will now sell for eight cents or two for 15 cents.