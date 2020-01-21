1995 – 25 years ago
- Goodhue wrestling coach Bill Sutter, in his 26th season with the Wildcats, notched his 400th career victory in a meet at Goodhue.
- Millicent Yates Johnson has collected 17 scrapbooks full of memorabilia of Harmony history. Much of the information will be used for the Harmony centennial book entitled “Let’s have Harmony: A centennial history.”
1970 – 50 years ago
- The Fed and FDIC boosted the maximum rates in bank savings deposits from 4 to 4 ½ percent, the first change since Nov. 1964.
- A 1970-71 plan calling for 60 new teaching positions, 30 teacher aides, new programs to aid problem readers and the creation of the post of director of secondary education was submitted to the Rochester School Board by the school administration.
1945 – 75 years ago
- The 48 years of the Masonic Temple Association of Rochester, beginning with the purchase of a quarter-block of land for $3,300 in December 1896 was reviewed at an open meeting of all Masonic organizations last night by A. C. Gooding, president of the association for 40 years.
- An oak leaf cluster to the Air Medal was awarded to Lieutenant Laurice Austin of Lanesboro. A P-47 pilot in the “Burma Banshees,” he has chalked up 75 combat missions totaling 190 hours in seven months in the India-Burma theater.
1920 – 100 years ago
- Winona has followed the lead of Rochester barbers. The men of that city will hereafter pay 25 cents for a shave and 50 cents for haircuts.
- The Harold Bailey Post of the American Legion will give a dancing party on February night. Olson’s orchestra of Albert Lea has been engaged for music.