1995 – 25 years ago
Dover-Eyota Elementary School gathered a total of $810 in pennies to donate to the Minnesota Chapter of the Leukemia Society. Students gathered 535 pounds of pennies.
The Lourdes girls basketball team surged into the semi-finals of the Class A tournament with a 71-39 thumping of Fertile-Beltrami. Lourdes is trying to win a record fifth championship.
1970 – 50 years ago
Fire swept through a section of the Wabasha High School, causing heavy damage to administrative offices, senior high classrooms, a science laboratory, home economics department and library. Arson is the suspected cause.
It is possible the Julius C. Wilke, a 70-year-old sternwheeler, currently resting in Winona’s Levee Park, may be restored to operating condition. The Wilke is the last wood hulled boat in existence on the Upper Mississippi. It was built in 1898.
1945 – 75 years ago
For the first time in U.S. Army history, black and white troops now are fighting side-by-side in the same outfits in both the 1st and 7th armies, according to the Stars and Stripes newspaper.
The world’s largest aircraft carrier – the 45,000-ton Midway – built to carry more than 80 twin-engine planes and will be operated by some 3,000 officers and enlisted men, was christened today at the Newport News shipbuilding company.
1920 – 100 years ago
For the first time, women took part in a Republican Party convention this afternoon in Olmsted County. Mrs. Cussons of Stewartville and Mrs. E. L. Sinclair of Rochester gave talks to the group. The selection of delegates to the district and state conventions was the big order of the afternoon.
The revival meetings started last week at Salem Evangelical Church have received good attendance. The meetings are being held every evening by the minister, Rev. J. G. Heidinger.