1995 – 25 years ago
Steve Kyllo has been named by the Downtown Kiwanis Student of the Month for February. Upon graduation, Kyllo plans to attend St. John’s University in Minnesota.
The Salvation Army is teaming with Mayo Clinic to establish a free walk-in treatment center for people who don’t have medical insurance. The Free Acute Care Clinic will open this week.
1970 – 50 years ago
Members of the First District of the Veterans Wars (VFW) culminated a year’s worth of effort when they presented a 12-passenger mini-bus to the Rochester State Hospital for use by the recreational therapy department.
Gynor Fraser, American Field Scholar from Australia, was crowned Lincoln High School’s Sno Days Queen at festivities. She is currently making her home with the Donald Bremer family.
Jeff Latz, Mayo High’s standout junior swimmer, was featured as High School Sports Headliner of the Week on WCCO radio’s “Prep Parade” program.
1945 – 75 years ago
Frederick Furlow has been named as Olmsted County Red Cross Drive Chairman for the campaign, March 1 through 15.
President Walter Coffey of the University of Minnesota announced today that there are plans for the construction of both an additional men’s dormitory and also for additions to the women’s dormitory system. Student groups had complained that some off-campus rooming houses were unsanitary, over-crowded and rented at illegal rates.
John T. Dresbach of Rochester, Flying Fortress navigator, has been decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross, for outstanding achievement and courage in battle.
1920 – 100 years ago
Rochester horse-shoe pitchers will be interested in the announcement that the Minnesota State Horse Shoe Pitchers association has been formed.
More than two thousand women, representing every state in the Union, are in Chicago to attend the “ratification convention” at the first National Congress of the League of Women Voters. Celebrating the “emancipation of American women,” members will also pay tribute to Abraham Lincoln and Susan B. Anthony during the convention.