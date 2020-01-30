1995 – 25 years ago
The Rochester Athletic Club recently was one of four fitness centers in North America to win a certificate of merit for facility design, construction and decoration in the 1994 Nova 7 Awards for outstanding innovation.
Recently, there has been a burst of construction along Zumbrota’s stretch of U.S. 52. In recent months, a Super America and a combination Dairy Queen and sandwich shop have opened.
1970 – 50 years ago
Chatfield Public Schools are the first in Minnesota to settle for 1970-71 salaries. The new schedule provides a base pay of $7,000 with a maximum of $10,000 after 13 years for teachers with a B.A.
Rochester department store sales during November rose 37 percent over the same month for the previous year.
The Rochester Rural Fire Department station and the headquarters of the Fire Safety Corp. were destroyed by fire. Estimates may run upwards to $200,000. The fire also ruined three fire trucks.
1945 – 75 years ago
A check of the four Kersten brothers in the service shows that two are still overseas and that the other two are in the states in Navy specialized training. They are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kersten of Rochester.
The Minnesota Legislature received a bill that would appropriate $4,000,000 for a new war memorial building in front of the state capitol, and enlargement of the capitol grounds.
1920 – 100 years ago
Faribault is a closed town on account of the flu. The mayor has issued the following proclamation: Epidemic influenza has appeared in Faribault and to avoid so far as possible a repetition of the experiences of the winter of 1918-1919 all public meetings and gathering of all kinds are prohibited. This includes religious meetings, schools, clubs, lodges, industries and entertainment of any kind.
By order of the St. Charles Board of health, all dances have been postponed indefinitely. At Utica, the board of health has stopped all public gatherings because of the flu.