In the summer of 1931, Frank Williams and Will Klee were playing checkers in Klee’s grocery store when they heard the sound of screeching tires. Upon investigation, they found that a boy had almost been hit by a car while playing in the street.
Williams commented that there should be more playgrounds so kids don’t play in the street. A passerby said, “Why don’t you do something? You have property.”
Williams lived a low-key life. He was in the implement business with his father and married Francis Jandro, who died shortly after the couple’s daughter, also named Francis, was born.
Their daughter contracted tuberculosis and died before age 20.
Frank Williams died May 18, 1932. His obituary was three paragraphs on Page 5. Two days later, the headline read, “City Bequeathed $50,000 in Property by Williams Will; Park Playgrounds to Benefit.”
Frank Williams was never a household name, yet his heritage has touched generations in Rochester.