1995 – 25 years ago
Doug Marker of LeRoy has been named 1995 Speaker of the Year by the Rochester Toastmasters.
The Rochester Quarterbacks Club’s fifth annual banquet will be held in April at the Kahler Hotel. Former Minnesota North Star Lou Nanne, who once played hockey in Rochester, will be the guest speaker.
1970 – 50 years ago
The Home Produce Co. Inc., a commercial freezer warehouse, in St. Charles is considered a total loss after it was gutted by fire.
It’s Girl Scout cookie time again. Cookies will include Scot-teas, mints, Savannahs, sandwich creams and fudge cookies. The price per box is still 50 cents.
St. Olaf Choir will present a blend of contemporary and traditional music in concert this Sunday in St. Marys Auditorium.
1945 – 75 years ago
The war production board order prohibiting the use of electricity for outdoor display and window lighting will be enforced in Rochester. Violators will face the loss of use of electricity.
Franklin D. Roosevelt, a preeminent figure in a war-infested world, paused today for a fourth presidential inauguration in Washington. A presidential hand was placed on a yellowing, 259-year-old family Bible. Vice President-Elect Harry S. Truman also took the oath of office.
1920 – 100 years ago
A very interesting discussion upon the “Rights of Citizenship of Women in the State of Minnesota,” took place in a meeting last night at the lunchroom of the Young Women’s Christian Association. There were seven-five women present.
Sen. McGarry told members of the Civic and Commerce Association of Rochester that the plan is to have a system of great highways throughout Minnesota. The idea is to have eighteen-foot concrete highways with gravel well packed upon each side of the concrete. It is also proposed to amend the constitution so that roads may be built without interference from the legislature, the courts, or politics.