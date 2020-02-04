1995 – 25 years ago
Kent Anderson was voted co-captain for the Hamline men’s cross country team for next year. Anderson, a junior from Stewartville, finished seventh in the conference meet and 14th in the region and was voted team MVP.
The Rochester Renegades, who weathered two financially troubled basketball seasons in Rochester before being sold and moved to Harrisburg, Pa., last May, are now history as the team has ceased operations.
1970 – 50 years ago
The Minnesota High School League has announced possible changes for the State High School Basketball Tournament. One of the options is a two-class system with 64 large schools in Class “A” and the rest in Class “B.”
According to a recent study, one half of all Americans cannot afford to live in a $20,000 house with a 30-year mortgage at the present interest rate of 9 percent. Virtually all moderate-income families have been priced out of the housing market according to the House Banking and Currency Committee in Washington.
1945 – 75 years ago
For the tenth consecutive year, all automobiles stolen in Rochester were recovered by the police department. The last unrecovered car was a Model A Ford stolen from its parking place in 1934.
The heaviest snow of the winter, 6.7 inches in Rochester, slowed highway traffic and delayed train service. Many rural students were absent from classes.
1920 – 100 years ago
Reports by the Minnesota state board of health showed 800 new cases of flu throughout the state and 81 counties.
Last night, during their regular meeting, the Civic and Commerce Association discussed the matter of having an indoor skating rink. Hopefully, plans will be put in place so this activity can be enjoyed next winter season.