1996 – 24 years ago
The Rochester Ricochets gymnastics team broke its own Midwest amateur Gymnastics Association record in a dual meet at the Ricochets Gymnastics Club scoring 150.5. Some members of the team include Leah Sakhitab, Erin Myers, Katie Vinz, and Kjersten Halvorsen.
The firm that designed the last public school built in Rochester will design the city’s third high school. Hammel, Green and Abrahamson Inc., of Minneapolis, was unanimously selected by the school board to design the $33.3 million building.
1972 – 48 years ago
Hubert H. Humphrey III has announced that he will seek office as a state senator. Humphrey is the oldest son of Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey, D-Minn., who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination for a second time.
1948 – 72 years ago
Zumbrota voters by an overwhelming majority sanctioned the village council to sell for a dollar a tract of municipal land to be used by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for the building of a clubhouse.
Members of the 573rd reserve group, 310th Medical battalion, 367th Engineer battalion, and the Reserve officers association met last night in the Rochester Armory. The group saw a film entitled, “Seeds of Destiny,” on postwar conditions in Europe.
1920 – 100 years ago
It is forbidden to dump ashes, tin cans or other refuse at any place within the city limits except at the city dumping grounds north of Broadway bridge and at Burch’s Dump, southeast of Holmes schools.
This past year there have been good tobacco crops in Salem and Rock Dell townships. There have been several recent shipments to Wisconsin factories. The tobacco industry is growing in Minnesota.