Day in History: Hod carriers make more than teachers
1995 – 25 years ago
- Shanna Behrens of Hayfield scored 21 points to lead Gustavus to a 75-67 women’s college basketball win over Macalester.
- The current top three selling business books are, “The Warren Buffet Way: Investment Strategies of the World’s Greatest Investor” by Robert Hegstrom, “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey and “Skunk Works” by Ben Rich.
1970 – 50 years ago
- Capt. Karen Biel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russel Biel of Harmony, left for one year of duty in Vietnam as a member of the Army Nurses Corps.
- Mike Polkowske, former John Marshall football star who recently completed a standout four-year career at Gustavus, has been named to the first team of the 1969 Lutheran All-American football squad.
1945 – 75 years ago
- Rochester brothers Stanley Merz, seaman, second class, was able to meet up with his brother, Donald Merz, baker, third class, in the central Pacific. The reunion was joyous as they hadn’t seen each other for two years.
- Sister Elizabeth presented a film, “The Kenny Concept of the Disease of Infantile Paralysis,” before an audience of physicians and technicians at the Mayo Foundation House.
- Personnel and equipment for the collection of 1,000 pints of precious blood plasma for America’s fighting men set up operations today in Rochester.
1920 – 100 years ago
- In studying teachers’ salaries in the area it was discovered that a hod carrier makes $1,200 a year compared to an average of $800 per year for an elementary school teacher. (A hod carrier is a laborer who assists and carries supplies for bricklayers, stonemasons, cement finishers or plasterers on the job.)
- William Johnson of Lindstrom, Chicago County, is the champion junior corn grower in Minnesota for 1919 with a field yield on his acre of 133.33 bushels. (During 2018, the U.S. average corn yield was 176.4 bushels per acre).