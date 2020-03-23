1995 – 25 years ago
Officials for the Minnesota Humane Society called police after learning that a Twin Cities radio station was sponsoring a goldfish-swallowing contest. The Executive Director of the humane society wants charges filed against the radio station if the contest occurs.
After 18 months of negotiation, the Target Center buyout has been completed. The deal by the city of Minneapolis and Mankato businessman Glen Taylor will ensure that Minnesota’s franchise in the National Basketball Association will remain in the state.
1970 – 50 years ago
State Sen. Harold Krieger of Rochester, candidate for the Republican Party’s lieutenant governor endorsement, scored a victory by winning a straw vote at the Hennepin County GOP convention.
Non-professional union employees of Rochester Methodist Hospital continue to picket in front of the hospital for higher wages. This was day 17 in the dispute. The union three-year pact expired Jan. 31.
1945 – 75 years ago
Hubert Humphrey, candidate for mayor in Minneapolis and a former professor of political science at Macalester College in St. Paul, will be the principal speaker at the Boss’ night dinner sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce at the Rochester Country Club. “Postwar Problems” will be the topic of his address.
Naval ship building establishments west of the Mississippi River are still in need of skilled and semi-skilled civilian workers. The Pearl Harbor navy yard is in need of machinists, sheet metal workers, electricians, and instrument makers.
1920 – 100 years ago
At 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday, a concert will be performed by the Philharmonic Orchestra under the auspices of Rochester Park and band committee of the Civic and Commerce Association. Harold Cooke is the director of the orchestra.